Letter | Enjoy the summer

It is a beautiful day outside. The sun is shining and the weather is nice.

Yesterday it was raining and a little chilly. It was still a beautiful day.

This is a great spring and summer is coming on fast.

We have a very serious problem in the United States with opioids and drugs in general.

The children will be out of school soon and they are vulnerable. Everyone is vulnerable. From childhood all the way to folks in senior living facilities.

The problem shows no real signs of abating. Deaths, physical harm and mental debilitation are still occurring at a horrendous rate.

What to do?

Keep the kids busy this summer. Playing ball, going for walks, going to the library, going to the market, doing chores, playing Frisbee, going swimming, hiking, visiting museums, go back to the library and repeat all summer long.

It’s hard, I know. We all have different levels of income, and it’s not easy all the time. It can be done, however, and it can be done well. Walking, talking, visiting, keeping an eye out. These things are good for the children, adults and seniors as well. They’re good for everybody.

We need each other. So many people have been hurt, and we need to stop it.

We can do it and we will do it. All together.

I wish you a happy week and weekend, a wonderful summer time and a bright fall and winter this year. All good things to you and yours.