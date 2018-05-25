Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 23, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department
Most Wanted
As of May 23, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Gillis, Tabitha Ann Catherine
DOB: 06/27/1994
Black
Female
5-6
231 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated;
Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony
DOW: 05/16/2018
Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk
DOB: 12/04/1984
Black
Male 6-0
187 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;
Child/Vul Adult Abuse Intent, Class 4 Felony;
Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/17/2018
Medrano, Kaysie Allyn
DOB: 10/08/1990
White
Female
5-11
150 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft – Means of Transportation,
Class 5 Felony
DOW: 05/23/2018
Tammen, Travis Lee
DOB: 06/04/1990
White
Male
6-1
260 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw Flight From Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 1 Misdemeanor; Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony; Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor
DOW: 05/16/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Naylor, Adam Louis
Offense: Organized Retail Theft x2,
Class 4 Felony;
Theft – Control Property,
Class 2 Felony
DOW: 02/02/2018
DOC: 05/16/2018
Wilson, Keith James
Offense: Poss Weapon by Prohibited Person,
Class 4 Felony
DOW: 04/25/2018
DOC: 05/22/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
