Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 23, 2018

Mohave County Probation Department

Most Wanted

As of May 23, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Gillis, Tabitha Ann Catherine

DOB: 06/27/1994

Black

Female

5-6

231 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated;

Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 05/16/2018

Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk

DOB: 12/04/1984

Black

Male 6-0

187 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

Child/Vul Adult Abuse Intent, Class 4 Felony;

Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/17/2018

Medrano, Kaysie Allyn

DOB: 10/08/1990

White

Female

5-11

150 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft – Means of Transportation,

Class 5 Felony

DOW: 05/23/2018

Tammen, Travis Lee

DOB: 06/04/1990

White

Male

6-1

260 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw Flight From Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 1 Misdemeanor; Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony; Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor

DOW: 05/16/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Naylor, Adam Louis

Offense: Organized Retail Theft x2,

Class 4 Felony;

Theft – Control Property,

Class 2 Felony

DOW: 02/02/2018

DOC: 05/16/2018

Wilson, Keith James

Offense: Poss Weapon by Prohibited Person,

Class 4 Felony

DOW: 04/25/2018



DOC: 05/22/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department