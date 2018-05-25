Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 23, 2018

Kaysie Allyn Medrano, Travis Lee Tammen, and Tabitha Ann Catherine Gillis

  • Originally Published: May 25, 2018 8:56 a.m.

    • Mohave County Probation Department

    Most Wanted

    As of May 23, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Tabitha Ann Catherine Gillis

    Gillis, Tabitha Ann Catherine

    DOB: 06/27/1994

    Black

    Female

    5-6

    231 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated;

    Promoting Prison Contraband, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 05/16/2018

    photo

    Jonathan Kirk Jenkins

    Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk

    DOB: 12/04/1984

    Black

    Male 6-0

    187 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

    Child/Vul Adult Abuse Intent, Class 4 Felony;

    Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/17/2018

    photo

    Kaysie Allyn Medrano

    Medrano, Kaysie Allyn

    DOB: 10/08/1990

    White

    Female

    5-11

    150 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft – Means of Transportation,

    Class 5 Felony

    DOW: 05/23/2018

    photo

    Travis Lee Tammen

    Tammen, Travis Lee

    DOB: 06/04/1990

    White

    Male

    6-1

    260 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Unlaw Flight From Law Enf Veh, Class 5 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 1 Misdemeanor; Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Felony; Criminal Damage, Class 1 Misdemeanor

    DOW: 05/16/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Adam Louis Naylor

    Naylor, Adam Louis

    Offense: Organized Retail Theft x2,

    Class 4 Felony;

    Theft – Control Property,

    Class 2 Felony

    DOW: 02/02/2018

    DOC: 05/16/2018

    photo

    Keith James Wilson

    Wilson, Keith James

    Offense: Poss Weapon by Prohibited Person,

    Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 04/25/2018

    DOC: 05/22/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

