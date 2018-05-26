DPS chase carjackers into Kingman

KINGMAN -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers chased a carjacking suspect from Hoover Dam into Kingman around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The suspect vehicle was involved in drive-by shooting of a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 93 after the carjacking. The suspect vehicle reached Kingman, collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street, and two suspects bailed but are in custody.

DPS reported the incident is still under investigation and will pass along more information as the DPS public information office obtains it.

Information provided by Department of Public Safety