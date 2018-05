Events calendar | May 27 - June 3, 2018

MONDAY

Memorial Day Programs

9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St.

11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetary, 1301 Stockton Hill Rd.

Kingman Pools Opening Day

1-5 p.m. Opening day will occur at both City Of Kingman pool locations. Grandview Pool 324 Gold St. Centennial Pool 3333 Harrison St. Centennial Pool, 928-757-7910, Grandview Pool, 928-753-8155.

Bingo

Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Horsemanship 101 Summer Camp

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. At Healing Hooves Equine Assisted Learning Center, 4390 N. Glen Road. This summer camp is for children ages 6-18. 928-279-7581.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, 1 p.m. Bingo, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Practice

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

7 p.m. at Kingman High School 4182 Bank St. 385-319-5238.

FRIDAY

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

7 p.m. at Kingman High School 4182 Bank St. 385-319-5238.

First Friday/Downtown Kingman

5 - 8 p.m. in Downtown Kingman. https://www.facebook.com/DowntownKingmansFirstFriday/

SATURDAY

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

1 p.m. at Kingman High School 4182 Bank St. 385-319-5238.

Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

9 a.m. - noon. Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

It’s About Time Car Show

5:30 - 10 p.m. at the Kingman Visitor Center 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. 928-753-3954.

Relay for Life of Kingman

Noon - Midnight at Kingman High School 4182 N. Bank St. 928-266-7515.

SUNDAY, June 3

Hualapai Mountain Park – Craft, Antique and Arts Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Hualapai Mountain Park 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road. 928-681-5700.