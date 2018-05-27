Morgaine qualifies for state senate ballot

KINGMAN – J’aime Morgaine has officially qualified to run for state senator in Legislative District 5, where the Democratic candidate will try to unseat Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City.

Morgaine, who garnered national media attention last year when she sued Rep. Paul Gosar for blocking her from his Facebook page, posted on her own Facebook page Wednesday that she qualified for the ballot.

“This is my commitment to fight for proper public education funding,” she said on Facebook.

A U.S. Army veteran, Morgaine said she’s not a politician or diplomat, but a political activist campaigning to change the “problem-saturated narratives that keep us stuck in divisive debates where problems never get solved.”

Morgaine voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against Gosar in February, but the ACLU picked it up, filing a new complaint in U.S. District Court in Phoenix. The congressman’s decision to block not only Morgaine but hundreds of his constituents is one of the reasons she’s running for state senate.

“I feel there’s no accountability for people that represent me,” Morgaine told the Daily Miner in an April interview. “It’s more than blocking constituents and limiting access. It’s about who gets represented. It appears to me that corporate needs are placed over constituents and that needs to change.”

Morgaine said she’s prepared to listen to everyone involved and find common ground to problems so that “true bi-partisan solutions can be achieved that serve the common good of the people, which is what public service is supposed to be in the first place.”