Mustang tour to stop for lunch at Anderson Ford Lincoln

KINGMAN – About 75 Ford Mustangs from all generations will stop at Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road, around 2 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Legend Lives Tour.

The dealership is providing lunch for the drivers, and the public is welcome to come by and check out the Mustangs, said Bonnie Moore, customer relations manager at Anderson Ford Lincoln. They’ll be there for a couple of hours.

The tour is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the movie, “Bullitt,” starring the late Steve McQueen as a detective who drove a 1968 Mustang GT Fastback. It features one of the best car chase scenes ever filmed on the streets of San Francisco.

The Legend Lives Tour crosses the country on the famed Route 66 from Illinois to California, ending June 2 at the Friends of Steve McQueen charity car show.

It’s an integrated cross-functional approach to promote the movie and brand marketing of the Mustang.