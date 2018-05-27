UPDATED*** DPS ends North Las Vegas carjacking in Kingman

KINGMAN – A carjacking that began in North Las Vegas ended in Kingman Saturday night.

The suspect vehicle from the carjacking was involved in a drive-by shooting south of Hoover Dam at about 6:45 p.m., according to a statement from Arizona Department of Public Safety. A commercial vehicle was hit in the radiator by shots allegedly coming from the suspect vehicle. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

A DPS trooper was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 93 in response to the carjacking call, when he came up behind the suspect vehicle that was also traveling northbound. As the trooper got in behind the vehicle, it turned around and headed southbound on Highway 93. The trooper turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle. It failed to yield, and the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued on southbound Highway 93. The suspect vehicle ran over stop sticks that were deployed at mile marker 70. The vehicle continued south when it crossed into the center turn lane and then collided into a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

A male and female got out of the suspect vehicle and fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

DPS was assisted by Kingman Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff's Office, and DPS Western Air Rescue Ranger 58.

More information will be reported when further details are made available.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety

