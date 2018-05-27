This week in Arizona history

Sunday, May 27

On this date in 1896, the first commencement of Phoenix Union High School was held at the Phoenix Opera House. Keynote speaker John E. Merriam talked on "What Electrical Science is Doing for the World."

On this date in 1910, it was announced that Picacho Mine, which had sat idle in the Cababi Mountains for many years, was to reopen.

Monday, May 28

On this date in 1909, two bankers who wrecked the First National Bank in Bisbee were given the minimum sentence of five years in prison.

On this date in 1910, the Pima County Board of Supervisors offered $500 for the arrest and conviction of the killers of stage line operator and rancher Oscar Buckalew.

On this date in 1910, Red Springs, a community located 8 miles north of Globe and considered a suburb of Miami, was practically wiped out by fire which destroyed 19 of the 23 houses in town.

On this date in 1912, Executive Order 1538 set aside the Ak Chin Reservation for the Maricopa Indians.

Tuesday, May 29

On this date in 1856, Camp Moore in the Sonoita Valley was renamed Fort Buchanan.

On this date in 1873, a troop of the 5th Cavalry established a camp on the San Carlos River near Gila. It became the headquarters for the military government of the San Carlos Indian Agency.

On this date in 1895, the University of Arizona held its first commencement with three graduates.

On this date in 1998, former Sen. Barry Goldwater, who served five terms as a senator and lost a bid for the presidency in 1964, dies at age 89 at his home in Paradise Valley.

On this date in 2011, the Wallow Fire breaks out in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest and goes on to become at the time the largest wildfire in Arizona. The fire was caused by a campfire started and left unattended by two cousins.

Wednesday, May 30

On this date in 1864, a group of residents along Granite Creek met and established the town of Prescott, named after historian William Hickling Prescott.

On this date in 1910, President William Howard Taft signed Proclamation 1043, establishing Rainbow Bridge National Monument.

On this date in 1910, Richard Gird, partner of Ed and Al Schiefflin in the founding of Tombstone, and known in later years as the "father of the California beet sugar industry," died.

On this date in 1935, the Governors of Arizona and Utah met at Boulder City to unveil a memorial plaque dedicated to the 89 men killed during construction of Boulder Dam.

Thursday, May 31

On this date in 1910, the Maricopa Reservation was quarantined because of an outbreak of whooping cough and measles.

On this date in 1923, Pipe Spring, a Mormon settlement, fort and site of the first telegraph station in Arizona territory, was made a national monument.

On this date in 1929, Lady Mary Heath, a British aviatrix, stopped in Yuma during her aerial tour of the United States.

Friday, June 1

On this date in 1868, the eighth and final treaty between the Navajo Nation and the United States was concluded at Fort Sumner, New Mexico. This treaty included the establishment of the present Navajo Nation.

On this date in 1906, the mule-drawn street car made its last run to the gates of the University of Arizona beside the electric car which had gone into operation five days before.

On this date in 1910, fire destroyed the stable of the Pioneer Transfer Co. in Phoenix. Four horses were burned to death.

Saturday June 2

On this date in 1913, Miss Sarah Greenway, sister of John C. Greenway, lit a fire in the new Calumet & Arizona smelter at Douglas. A big community celebration marked the dedication of what was then the largest and most modern smelter in the United States.

On this date in 1930, radio station KTAR brought the first national broadcast network to Arizona through its affiliation with NBC.

On this date in 1935, three carloads of dynamite were set off to open the New Cornelia mine site at Ajo and 400,000 tons of rock were dislodged.

On this date in 1976, a bomb exploded beneath the car of Arizona Republic reporter Don Bolles in a parking lot of a Phoenix hotel. Bolles died 11 days later.