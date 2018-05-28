Kellyman’s Enfys Nest steals the ‘Solo’ show

In a galaxy far, far away before the Empire struck back or the Jedi returned, a guy loved a gal and got in with the wrong crowd trying to make his way back to her. That guy was Han Solo and that gal was Qi’ra. “Solo” is the story of how smiles, optimism and friendships blossomed before Vader’s darkness cursed the galaxy. Set sometime between “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope” – and before he becomes the grizzled, sarcastic piloting savant – Han (Alden Ehrenreich) is a gallant street urchin who is filled with whimsy for his fellow lady-thief, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke).

During a botched emigration attempt, Han and Qi’ra are separated on their home planet of Corellia. Penniless, Han joins the Imperial Navy but gets drummed out of the Imperial Flight Academy for insubordination.

While fighting in the infantry, Han meets Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and his ‘fro coiffed love, Val (Thandie Newton) – a Bonnie and Clyde duo with a mission to seize a shipment of the hyperfuel coaxium for Crimson Dawn mobster, Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany). Han botches the heist but a train robbery scene provides passive action until the Kachina-inspired Cloud Rider, Enfys Nest, (Erin Kellyman) appears to host a mid-air cargo tug-of-war. Han is reunited with Qi’ra, who leads him to the fastest ship in the galaxy – the Millennium Falcon – and her owner, Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

“Solo” will further divide fans into two factions: Those with hope and those with waning patience on a 20-year stretch of paltry prequels.

“Solo” is deficient of the tension, danger and foreshadowing of the originals. The film is inundated with smiles. Beaming smiles, wolfish smiles, so many smiles that they betray the background angst of a galaxy where Vader and Palpatine have initiated construction of the Death Star. This is less an origin tale and more of an illustration of Han’s beginning, which is not a necessary addition to the canon but explains a few nuances that never puzzled fans such as the origin of Han’s dice and the completion of the "Kessel Run" in less than twenty parsecs.

The actors embody their roles but soupy directing impedes the enigmatic nature that was treasured in the originals. Ron Howard is not a paragon of edgy directing and deconstructs Ehrenreich from the mercenarial legacy of Han Solo to the charm and confidence of a small-town high school quarterback on prom night.

Emilia Clarke is perpetually bathed in the soft glow of 1950s cinematic lighting. She’s a seductress and scoundrel with a plot-twist that can be smelled a mile away, like a wet Wookie. Clarke performs most of the rescuing and double-crossing and Vos mentions that she’s done things Han can’t imagine to survive their criminal outfit. The grimy details are withheld and that is disappointing. Carrie Fisher’s Leia was strapped to gangster, Jabba the Hutt, wearing golden croissant breast covers. Clarke’s Daenerys – the Dragon Queen in Game of Thrones – rose naked from a fiery hall after killing all inside with baby dragons prancing on her shoulders. It is more than feasible that Clarke could handle some grisly storytelling.

Donald “Childish Gambino” Glover – a social critic and satirical genius – inherently possesses the depth to channel Billy Dee Williams, but his portrayal of pre-Billy Dee is much like watching a spoof of the iconic figure on Saturday Night Live.

The surprising addition to the cast is young Erin Kellyman as Enfys Nest, a rebel leader descended from a mother of equal repute. Kellyman stands proud and declares her lines as though leading an army of 800,000 rather than her small band of eight. Kellyman steals her short scenes and will leave fans clamoring for a rendition of her tale in the ever-expanding, encyclopedic Star Wars gumbo.



For hopeful fans, the cast has genuine chemistry and commitment to the simple but comprehensible plot. Perhaps akin to Anakin’s transformation from a cheery pod-racer to star-crossed lover to demented death dealer, so will Han and Lando metamorph from jovial neophytes to the contemptible smugglers we adored in future mash-up prequels. The Easter Eggs are mediocre but make loose connections to the other anthology films. Find the Easter Eggs at https://screenrant.com/solo-a-star-wars-story-completely-missed-easter-eggs-references/. Ultimately, you can’t trust a Star Wars installment that lacks discussion of rebellion and The Force.

For Hopefuls: 3 out of 4 Lothal Miners

For the Impatient: 1 out of 4 Lothal Miners