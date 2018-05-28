Kingman Photo | Gridiron great tapped as Student Rotarian

Kael Juelfs, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian. Kael was selected because of his commitment to academics, leadership, and community service.



Juelfs has committed his high school career to excellence. During his four years at LWHS, he has earned several honors including: 2017 Andy Devine Student of the Year, 2017 First Team All-conference Linebacker, 2017 LWHS football MVP, 2016 Golden Pike Award, 2016 American Family Insurance All – USA Arizona football team linebacker, Mohave Community College Honors List and the 2016 Track and Field Coaches Award.

Kael has also showed his true spirit outside of school halls. Since his freshman year, he has volunteered within the community. Some areas he has volunteered in include the Kingman Youth Football League, serving Thanksgiving dinner at Floyd’s restaurant, and activities at the Lingenfelter center.



Upon graduation, Kael will be enrolling at Chadron State College to play football. His studies will focus on eventually becoming a physical therapist. The Kingman Rotary Club thanks Kael for his dedication to his school and community.