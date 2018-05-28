Kingman Photo | KRMC Cancer Center update

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 4 meeting was Ryan Kennedy, chief operating officer of Kingman Regional Medical Center and fellow club member (shown with club President Susan Williams). Kennedy updated the club on KRMC’s ongoing construction and development. The cancer center’s $4,500,000 project has doubled the center’s space. The cardiovascular center is expanding, along with new state-of-the-art equipment. The emergency department’s planned expansion will increase its beds from 27 to 49 and change semi-private rooms to private rooms. Also in the works is a retail pharmacy with drive-thru window.