Mohave 911 | May 28, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of May 25:

Dangerous drugs

A routine traffic stop led to the arrests of three men after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered about 29 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and used syringes in their vehicle.

Douglas Scott Abbott, 34, of Parowan, Utah, Corey Mykle Demorenay, 54, of Littlefield, Arizona, and James Paul Perry, 32, of St. George, Utah were arrested Friday after deputies pulled over their vehicle for following another vehicle too closely.

The driver of the white passenger car, Demorenay, pulled into a parking lot, exited the vehicle and began walking away upon being pulled over. He returned to the vehicle after deputies instructed him to do so. Deputies reported that Demorenay was acting nervous, speaking rapidly and gave inconsistent information.

The passengers, Abbott and Perry, were removed from the vehicle. Deputies pat-searched Demorenay and found a used syringe in his pocket, and a K-9 officer later allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.

All three men were arrested and booked into Mesquite City Jail. Abbott was arrested for four counts of dangerous drug possession and six counts of drug paraphernalia possession, Demorenay for two counts of dangerous drug possession for sale, and Perry for four counts of dangerous drug possession and six counts of drug paraphernalia possession. All of the charges are felonies.

Dangerous drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kasey Lee Adcock, 34, of Golden Valley Friday for felony counts of dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

Deputies observed a white car with a large hole in the windshield on the driver’s side traveling north on Estrella Road Friday, pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and saw a small child in the vehicle.

Deputies reported that Adcock allegedly told them her license was suspended. After being asked if she had anything illegal in the vehicle, deputies assert she told them she had methamphetamine in her purse.

Deputies say they found about one gram of methamphetamine in a pill bottle. A family friend came and removed the child from the scene.

Adcock was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Unlawful use of transportation

Dolan Springs resident Andrew David Stone, 23, didn’t get far after allegedly removing a utility trailer from someone else’s property.

Stone was arrested May 19 for unlawful use/control of transportation, a felony, after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 6300 block of 15th Street by the victim. The victim said his utility trailer was removed from his property without his permission, and that both tires on the trailer were flat.

Deputies followed the tire tracks to the trailer’s location a few blocks away, where they saw the trailer full of personal items and a dirt bike known to belong to Stone. Deputies then contacted Stone, who they knew was at a nearby residence, and asked how the trailer came to be in his possession.

Stone allegedly told deputies he found the trailer at an abandoned residence and used it to transport his personal belongings. Deputies say he continued to change his story, first saying he bought it and then saying he received permission to use the trailer.

Stone was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Narcotic drugs

Taking a nice nap on a lawn chair and then being awakened by the Kingman Police Department seems like a nightmare, but this nightmare became a reality for Joseph Lee Logan, 41, of Lake Havasu City.

KPD officers responded to a call the morning of May 19 in the 600 block of Court Street in downtown about a male subject who allegedly was attempting to enter a parked car and trespassing private property.

Logan was sleeping on a lawn chair when officers approached him and was arrested for trespassing. Officers say they also found him to be in possession of cocaine and associated drug paraphernalia.

Logan was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor of third degree trespassing. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drugs, weapons, warrants

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Cole Patrick Jennings-Wallace, 21, of Kingman and Darren Travonte Lewis, 25, of Kingman Tuesday morning. Officers attempted to stop and contact both Lewis and Wallace, but they tried to avoid the officers. Authorities said Lewis was found with a handgun, heroin, and drug paraphernalia, and Wallace had heroin and 4 1/2 pounds of cocaine in a backpack. Lewis was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. Wallace was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor criminal trespass.