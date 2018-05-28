Thank You | Mohave County Gemstoners 2018 Gem and Mineral Show organizers appreciate the help they received

The Mohave County Gemstoners held their annual gem and mineral show a couple of weekends ago, and I would like to thank everyone in the club who helped us.

Deborah Rasmussen ran the Kids’ Booth, and she did a fantastic job. Lois Bolles gave freely of her time and energy at the Kids’ Booth as well.

Mike Schoenfuss handled the publicity for last year’s show – his assistance was greatly missed this year, although he did help at set-up and throughout the show in numerous ways. John Bowen, Tom Beilman and Robert Harrell provided security. Richard Harrington helped assemble the display cases, put up signs, and he helped in so many other ways, along with John Bowen and Tom Beilman.

Scott McCoy from the Gold Doctor provided door prizes as well as items for the Kids’ Booth, while Gary and Mary Gann gave freely and unrelentingly of their time and advice. Mary also helped with the skirting at setup. John Sarvwatari, the club’s electrician, made sure that we stayed within code limits on the lighting. Gary Bolles, vice president of the Gemstoners, helped in ways too numerous to elucidate and did an outstanding job as “the voice of the gemshow.”

People seemed to enjoy the show, particularly the displays. Kudos to everyone who put together and entered a display. The People’s Choice Award went to Cat Van Kampen, followed closely by Dan Schacht, Gary and Mary Gann, Tom and Sue Beilman, Bob Johnson, Aleta Huskinson, Bob Pedersen, and Jack Norton.

I thank everyone at Kingman Academy of Learning for providing the venue for the show.

Most of all, I thank the people of Kingman and environs for coming out to see Mother Nature’s handiwork. It wouldn’t be a show if nobody attended, would it?

Again, many thank-yous to everyone.

Ed Huskinson, President

Mohave County Gemstoners 90