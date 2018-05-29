ADOT computer glitch sent 3,800 letters about fine

Arizona Department of Transportation sent out 3,800 letters to registered vehicle owners about a fine due to abandoning their vehicle. This was part of a computer error. (Adobe Images)

    • KINGMAN – If you received a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation regarding a fine for abandoning your vehicle but you’re in possession of your car, don’t worry about it.

    Due to a computer glitch, AZDOT sent out about 3,800 letters to registered vehicle owners. There are about 8 million registered vehicles in Arizona.

    AZDOT informed the leasing companies and customers with questions can call their leasing company or MVD.

