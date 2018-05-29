Driver arrested for aggravated DUI after being spotted driving 15 mph under limt

KINGMAN – Angel Arias, 26, of Kingman, was arrested Monday for aggravated driving under the influence, a felony, and driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor.

Deputies saw a vehicle going 15 mph under the speed limit in the 4300 block of Bank Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued on until the 3000 block of Northern Avenue.

Arias began arguing with deputies about how long it took him to pull over, and deputies reportedly smelled alcohol on him. A records check showed a revoked license from a previous DUI.

Deputies report they searched his vehicle and found an open 40-ounce bottle of beer under the passenger seat. A breath test revealed blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent. Arias was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office