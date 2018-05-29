Four arrested for dangerous drugs, paraphernalia

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four men in two separate incidents for possession of dangerous drugs.

Todd Jeffrey Bray, 37, of Kingman, and Walter Emery Major, 57, of Kingman, were arrested Monday after deputies saw Bray’s vehicle enter a gas station in the 3700 block of Diagonal Way and knew him from previous contacts.

Deputies asked Bray if he had anything illegal in his vehicle, and he allegedly admitted to having syringes in the center console. A search was reported to have found fake currency, syringes and a baggie containing about 14 grams of meth.

Major, the passenger, had entered the store and was searched when he came out. Deputies say they found drug paraphernalia in his pants pocket. A store employee told deputies that Major left meth on the counter and floor after seeing deputies search the vehicle and approach the store.

Deputies recovered the alleged meth and arrested both Bray and Major for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, both felonies.

In a separate incident, sheriff’s deputies arrested Donald Edward Stables Sr., 54, and Richard Douglas Hadden, 59, both of Kingman, for drug offenses.

Deputies went to the 3600 block of Robin Lane on a report of drug sales and spoke to Stables and Hadden, who had been standing in the front yard. Stables allegedly told deputies he had sold drugs in the past, but didn’t have anything in possession except a small amount of marijuana.

He invited them into his residence to look around. Deputies asked if there were any guns in the home and reported Stables said there were. Deputies said they found about 60 grams of meth in the bedroom, a half-gram of pot and various smoking pipes with residue.

Deputies searched Hadden’s vehicle and allegedly found about three-fourths of a gram of meth in a baggie under the passenger door. Hadden reportedly said he tried to kick the baggie under the truck.

Stables was arrested for possession of a weapon used in a drug offense and possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, all felonies.

Hadden was arrested for dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, both felonies.

Information provided by MCSO