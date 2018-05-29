Hotter days, gusty winds heighten fire danger

KINGMAN – Temperatures are expected to heat up following a mild Memorial Day weekend, with the highs hitting the 90s Tuesday and possibly eclipsing 100 along the Colorado River, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

The hottest temperatures recorded since early May are expected over the next couple of days, along with gusty winds, which raises fire concerns for northwest Arizona, NWS meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The NWS fire weather watch runs from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday, with low relative humidity and wind gusts of 30-40 mph combining to produce a period of dangerous fire weather. New ignitions could spread rapidly.

Also, the Arizona Department of Transportation is warning motorists to be on the watch for “gators,” the nickname given to tire treads that end up on the state’s 6,300 miles of highway after blowouts.

“We all need to pay attention and be prepared for debris at any time, but tire gators increase in number when the weather turns hot,” said Raul Amavisca, ADOT engineering administrator for maintenance. “Our maintenance yard bins fill up with more rubber during the summer.”

Maintaining proper tire pressure will limit your chances of a blowout as the weather heats up, he added.

Information provided by NWS and DPS