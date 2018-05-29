Kingman police make 9 DUI arrests, task force 26 over Memorial Day weekend

KINGMAN – The Western Arizona DUI Task Force has released traffic stop and DUI figures from Memorial Day weekend, a holiday during which motorists are known to make poor decisions on the road.

The task force conducted 987 traffic stops between Friday and Monday nights, 26 of which resulted in DUI arrests with an average blood alcohol content of 0.147 percent. Safety was displayed by some drivers, as 48 of the cars stopped had a designated driver.

The task force includes the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Bullhead City Police Department, and Lake Havasu City and Kingman police departments.

The Kingman Police Department made seven misdemeanor DUI arrests, one extreme DUI arrest and one DUI drugs arrest with an average BAC of 0.183 percent.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department