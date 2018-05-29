Kingman police: Suspect charged with resisting arrest after fleeing on foot

KINGMAN – A stolen dirt bike led to a resisting arrest charge, among other felonies, for 19-year-old Kingman resident Justin James Nichols Jr. Saturday afternoon.

Kingman police responded to a report that a male subject stole a dirt bike at a fast food restaurant at about 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of East Andy Devine Avenue. The dirt bike had been parked outside of the restaurant while the owner was inside.

Officers located Nichols and the dirt bike at a nearby truck stop, at which time he purportedly attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody. Police said Nichols also had drug paraphernalia for methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, and had a criminal warrant issued from Kingman Justice Court for a pervious charge of vehicle theft.

Nichols admitted his involvement in the dirt bike incident according to police, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on felony charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant for a previous vehicle theft.

The dirt bike was returned to the owner.





Information provided by the Kingman Police Department