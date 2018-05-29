Letter | Traffic Control

I have been reading with interest articles in the Daily Miner about traffic accidents at light controlled intersections, cameras at light controlled intersections at Stockton Hill, Airway and Andy Devine.

The Miner’s May 18 story says no red light cameras, they were taken off the agenda! The Mayor, police chief, or City Council have no solution to the problem of red light runners, accidents, etc. They seem totally befuddled as to what to do.

I have studied this for some time, gathered information from papers TV news and the library. It has taken me four years, a lot of lost sleep and weight loss, but I may have come up with a viable idea.

What if the City could bring in money and solve a large part of this traffic thing all in one move? To me, that would be great!

So, here it goes: Why not enforce the speed limits?