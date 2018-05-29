A lot still needs to be done to improve the golfing experience in Kingman

Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course has seen numerous improvements in the last few years, but golfers and management alike are aware that much more remains to be done to improve the experience of those who frequent the course, and to bring those who seem unaware or uninterested that Kingman boasts a golf course in its backyard out to the local links.

Levi Pitts, course manager, has been at Cerbat Cliffs for nine years and has been under contract as its manager for six. He submitted a 21-page business plan for overall financial and experience improvements at the course to City Council last year.

He said first and foremost his goal is to make Cerbat Cliffs more welcoming to golfers, even before they tee it up on Hole No. 1.



“The main objective was to make the City understand that we are a municipal golf course that’s open to the public,” Pitts said. “They were making it to the point of resident and nonresident golfers, and it makes a person feel uncomfortable when they come into the place and they get asked, ‘Are you a resident or a nonresident?’”

He doesn’t think making patrons feel like outsiders as soon as they walk through the door is a smart way to conduct and increase business. Rather, his business plan, which includes new rates that went into effect April 2, sets a base rate for all golfers regardless of where they live.

Time spent in the pro shop gearing up to play is time not spent swinging clubs, which is another way the base rates are working to increase the fluidity of business.

“When you’re at a grocery store, or a movie theater or at dinner, wherever, the one thing you don’t like to see is a line,” Pitts said. “It deters you away from there.”

The simplification of prices and the shortened wait time to get on the course is being well-received by both local and out-of-town golfers.

“We’ve got a lot of good rapport from the people who had been given the nonresident rate before,” Pitts said. “Now they feel happy here and feel part of the family, or as close to family as you can get, and to me that’s worth it. That’s what I want.”

Since Pitts started charging the new rates nearly two months ago, which consist of $40 on weekdays and $42 on weekends with a cart, he said business has increased about 2 percent.

Tina Moline, City finance director, said the course may have seen that increase for the months of April and May, but the City is projecting a 1.5 percent increase for this fiscal year.

“But definitely we have seen a spike in this last month, that is for certain,” Moline said. “He’s probably going to beat our estimates.”

Cerbat Cliffs brought in just less than $831,000 last year, and has earned $733,649 so far this year with six weeks of golf yet to be played. Moline said the City projects a final figure of about $841,000 for this year. However, operating expenditures for the course are more than $1.2 million.

For the municipal course to be in the green, “It would take a lot more than a 2 percent increase,” Moline said.

Longtime Cerbat patrons Stanley Richards, Bill Weis and Robert Olivas say the course is looking better than it has in a long time. Richards likes the course for the challenges it gives him and other golfers.

“It’s a variety, it’s not just flat,” Richards said. “You’ve got ups and downs. Right now the course is in good shape. It’s a lot better than it has been.”

Olivas and Weis agree.

“I’ve seen it develop,” Olivas said. “It’s great, we’ve got a good course.”

Weis said “It’s one of the nicest courses around,” adding that Cerbat Cliffs is “absolutely beautiful.”

However, both golfers said Cerbat Cliffs would benefit from a golf course superintendent working to improve communication with the maintenance department and course management. Maintenance is currently run through the City Parks Department.

“Get a supervisor that runs the course, not the Parks Department,” Weis said. “There’s no communication between maintenance and the course.”

Weis also said it’s nice to always be able to get on the course to play. While being able to get on the course is great, it also means management could be doing more to bring in additional golfers. Pitts recognizes this and included ways to increase traffic in his business plan. He said step one is to ramp up advertising and increase involvement with tournament sponsors.



“I’ve already talked to the hotels here locally, and they said they’d be coming on board with a stay and play,” Pitts said. “We can get the hotels revenue, and (customers) can play golf here.”

Upon receiving the City’s permission, he also plans to take out full-page ads in publications like the Kingman Shopper.

Pitts will also work to increase involvement with sponsors who are involved with local charity tournaments held at the course at about twice a month.

“Make it more interactive between our businesses here locally and our golfers,” he said. “That way they get a bigger bang for their sponsoring of that hole.”

Pitts thinks more golfers will show up as lessons and similar programs begin to take shape. He hopes those efforts will bring in non-golfers, too.

“We’ll try to get those people out here, but the biggest thing is they know where Centennial Park is because they drive by it every day,” There’s no reason to drive by over here, honestly,” he said.

Pitts plans to change that by letting residents and nonresidents know Kingman has a true asset in the golf course.