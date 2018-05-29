Man dies following assault outside apartment

KINGMAN – An aggravated assault has turned into a homicide investigation with Friday’s death of Steven Paul Madrid, who was badly beaten outside his apartment earlier last week, Kingman Police Department reported.

During the early morning hours of May 23, Kingman Police began an investigation into the aggravated assault of Madrid, 27 of Kingman, after he was found on the ground, unresponsive outside the apartment of his girlfriend in the 1000 block of Beverly Avenue.

The girlfriend reported that she had answered a knock at the door. Madrid went outside the apartment to talk with a male subject and was found by his girlfriend lying on the ground several minutes later, bleeding from the ears and having difficulty breathing.

He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center before being transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a life-threatening head injury.

He died Friday as a result of the injury. KPD detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, and the person responsible for the attack has not been located.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191, or call Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234. Report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department