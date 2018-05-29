Nine boaters arrested for operating under the influence

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office boating division issued 260 violation warnings over Memorial Day weekend and made nine arrests for operating under the influence, one of which was investigated during a boat crash.

The arrests were more than double the number from years past, and deputies also made twice as many contacts with watercraft operators this year, MCSO spokeswoman Anita Mortensen reported.

It’s a direct sign of the increase in the boating traffic on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River, she noted. MCSO reminds boaters to be safe, smart and sober, and wear a life jacket.

Following is a breakdown of incidents on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River over Memorial Day weekend:

Boater assists, 26; disturbances, 1; agency assists, 4; medical assists, 2; non-injury boat crash, 3; compliance and safety checks, 236; flotation device citations, 7; reckless operation, 19; and other citations, 13.

Information provided by MCSO