Starbucks closes for employee ‘implicit bias’ training

KINGMAN – Starbucks closed more than 8,000 coffee shops Tuesday afternoon, including its freestanding store at 3765 Stockton Hill Road, for employee “implicit bias” training following an incident in April at a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

The store manager called police on two black men who were waiting for a friend at Starbucks and had not made any purchases. One man asked to use the restroom and was denied. They were arrested for trespassing.

The Seattle-based company could lose about $12 million in sales, according to business reports.

Several cars were in line for the drive-through at the Kingman store and customers were steadily coming and going shortly before it was scheduled to close at 2 p.m.

“At Starbucks, we are proud to be a third place – a place between home and work – where everyone is welcome,” read a sign on the door notifying customers of the scheduled closure. “A place where everyone feels that they belong.”

The store will be closed so “our team can reconnect with our mission and share ideas about how to make Starbucks even more welcoming,” the sign said.

Oscar Rodriguez, who stops into Starbucks at least once a day when he’s in Kingman, said he’s never felt unwelcome there, even when he’s spent two or three hours on his computer.

“No, on the contrary, they’ve offered me free stuff, free pastry,” he said Tuesday on his way out with a cup of coffee. “I’ve never had any issues.”

Rodriguez said it’s not right to ask regular customers to leave if they’re just working on their computer. That’s why most people patronize Starbucks. But he understands the need to provide space for paying customers.

“If you’ve never seen them and they’re using the (free) wi-fi, at least buy a cup of coffee,” he said.

A mother and adult son traveling from Tucson to Utah stopped into the Kingman Starbucks and were unaware of the store closing and employee training. They said they’ve never encountered “diversity” issues at any of the Starbucks they’ve visited in several states.

“I’ve done that, go down to Starbucks and read a book, have a coffee,” said the woman who did not want to give her name. “If I didn’t want to have coffee, I’d go to the library.”

Most businesses don’t allow loitering on the premises, and holding the employee training could be a way for Starbucks to “save face with the public,” her son added.

Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson met personally with the black men to apologize, and publicly stated that the incident was “reprehensible.” The employee who called police no longer works for the company.