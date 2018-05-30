Cleanup effort beautifies community, surrounding desert areas

KINGMAN – Rid your homes, garages and community of clutter, and start this summer on a clean note by taking advantage of the Golden Valley Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mohave County Yard, 5990 Chino Drive.

The cleanup will not only make neighborhoods nicer places to live, but will also mitigate trash in surrounding desert areas.

“The idea behind it is it’s going to make the neighborhoods look a lot cleaner,” said Todd Davison, Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement coordinator. “By bringing things to us, it’s going to make sure it ends up at the landfill and not in their community or in the desert area they use around their community.”

Davison said the community cleanup will accept anything the landfill would take. Appliances and tires without rims will be accepted, as will bagged or secure trash and car batteries. Loose trash and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

“Pretty much any regular household trash, furniture, tires off the rim, pretty much anything that’s not a household hazardous waste,” Davison said of acceptable materials. “We won’t take liquid, any kind of chemical paint that’s wet, but other than that we’ll take pretty much everything else.”

Volunteers are needed for the cleanup effort, and those interested can contact 928-715-0480. Volunteers will primarily be used to unload materials.