Cultures are shared through foreign exchange programs

KINGMAN – Sharing American culture with foreign exchange students is only part of the experience when a family decides to host a student from another country. Those students end up teaching the families about their culture, too, in what amounts to a learning opportunity for everyone involved.

Elda Featherstone is the ASSE International Student Exchange coordinator for Arizona, California and New Mexico, but has also been a host parent for 12 students throughout the years.

“I’m a firm believer that we’re only going to change the world one person at a time,” Featherstone said.

Hosting an exchange student is one way Featherstone thinks that goal can be accomplished.

She said students come to the states with a basic understanding of English, but most need practice communicating.

“They all have a foundation of grammar and reading, but it’s the communication skills they lack,” Featherstone said. “We want them to be able to better themselves in their country.”

What’s it take to be a host family? Providing three meals a day, a bed to sleep in and maybe a study area are the major requirements for hosts.

“They come in as a member of the family,” Featherstone said of exchange students. “So whatever you would do for your kids, you would do for a student.”

Students enter into exchange programs not only to improve their English, but also to experience what life is like outside of their home countries. Featherstone said American high schools offer many activities that high schools in other countries don’t have, such as Friday night football games, proms and homecomings.

Students stay with host families for 10 months, and usually arrive in August, though some come in January. They come with pocket money for personal expenses, health, accident and liability insurance. Featherstone said that if there is a “mismatch” of a student and host, ASSE will correct the issue.

“If there’s a personality mismatch, of course we’re going to step in and figure out what seems to be the problem,” she said. “They shouldn’t be afraid of trying it because we can always solve a problem.”

She said often times a perceived personality mismatch may result from misunderstandings. One way to mitigate that issue is to set clear ground rules and establishing good communication up front.

And students aren’t the only ones benefitting from that communication and learning about another culture.

“For some families, especially those with a number of kids, they will never be able to travel overseas,” Featherstone said. “So when an exchange student comes to their family, they learn about another culture through the student.”

Those who are interested in learning about how to become host families can contact ASSE Western Regional office at 1-800-733-2773, or go to www.host.asse.com.

“The main thing we look for is families who can provide a warm, loving home environment for these young people,” Featherstone said.