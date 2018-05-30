Domestic dispute may have caused two trailers burning down near Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD – A domestic violence situation led to a fire Monday on state land south of St. George, Utah, on the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispatch call regarding a female reporting she was fighting with her boyfriend and that her boyfriend set her trailer on fire.

When deputies arrived, the reporting party and potential suspect could not be found. It appeared to MCSO that the male had driven his truck into a fifth-wheel trailer.

It is still unknown what caused the fire, but the truck crashing into the trailer may have caused it, according to St. George Fire Department.

The winds caused the fire to spread to another fifth-wheel trailer, and both trailers burned to the ground.

Deputies investigated the area and found a broken cellular phone about 100 yards south, and the phone’s battery was located further away.

The missing male and female were not located nearby, in the fire debris or at addresses listed on their licenses. It was determined that neither lived at the addresses listed, and it could have been possible they were transients on the land.

MCSO is requesting for the public’s help locating the female subject, Sarah Crites, and the male subject, Scott Farnsworth, for their safety.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, call 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office