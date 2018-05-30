Horoscopes | May 30, 2018

Birthdays: Jennifer Winget, 33; Rory Bushfield, 35; Idina Menzel, 47; Wynonna Judd, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take part in outside interests. Distance yourself from anyone putting demands on you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remain silent when it comes to conversations that might reveal your financial, legal or medical situation. The less others know, the easier it will be for you to take care of important matters without interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talks will lead to actions. Don’t sit back when you should be making a difference that will impact your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal changes will turn out well if you let your creative imagination take over. Relationships will undergo an adjustment that will change your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you end up in a compromising position. If your objective is to have a little fun, find a way to do so without being excessive or inconsiderate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully and document what’s going on around you. Someone will mislead you or withhold information that can cause an emotional situation to fester.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions, but gather your own research and facts. The time and effort you put in will ensure that someone trying to control or manipulate you will not take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Settle into whatever it is you are trying to accomplish. Give your undivided attention to doing the best you can and to finishing what you start.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Face whatever comes your way. Don’t take anyone’s word or leave personal decisions up to someone else.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what other people do, but don’t follow suit. You are better off biding your time and making decisions that will add to your security and stability, not tear it apart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home and make changes. Know what you want; don’t stop until you have made it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to home, and don’t share personal information. Problems with a friend, relative or communications in general will leave you in an uncertain position.