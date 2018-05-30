K-9 alerts deputies to drugs

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday after they observed a vehicle was swerving and almost struck a curb.

The traffic stop was initiated on the 1900 block of Joy Lane and deputies made contact with the driver and a male passenger, who was later identified as Tyler Jonathan Ferrante, 23, of Laughlin, Nevada.

The driver provided the necessary documents and when officers asked for the passenger’s information, Ferrante allegedly provided a false name.

Deputies say Ferrante seemed overly nervous and wasn’t making eye contact with the officers, and he was then detained for providing a false name.

A K-9 unit was deployed and provided a positive response to the handler for drugs on the passenger side door and a backpack.

Deputies reported that a search revealed about 35 grams of a powdery substance, multiple plastic baggies, and a digital scale. A search on the vehicle revealed no further drug evidence.

During questioning, Ferrante admitted to deputies that the substance was cocaine and admitted all items belonged to him, according to the MCSO report. The driver and vehicle were released from the scene, and Ferrante was arrested and booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office