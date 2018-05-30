Letter | Canyon 66 reopens

It is with great excitement that we read the article written by Hubble Ray Smith about the reopening of the Canyon 66 Restaurant and the Ramada Inn Hotel. We have enjoyed our experience at the Canyon 66 every time we have gone there to eat.

Sultan Abbas is a neighbor of ours who is a wonderful family man and a very classy individual. From our observations at Canyon 66, his employees have the utmost respect for him.

Now that he will be in charge as general manager of the property, we can see only good things happening at the restaurant and the hotel in the future. Best of luck and success to Sultan, his employees and the “new” Canyon 66 and Ramada Inn.

Pat and Judy Barry

Local residents