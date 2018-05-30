Pair arrested on drug charges after driving without lights

FORT MOHAVE – A traffic stop in Fort Mohave led to deputies finding a heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun, syringes and drug paraphernalia.

Elmer Thomas Renner, 51, of Bullhead City, and Julian Marie Saxton, 50, of Kingman, were arrested Tuesday after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed and conducted a traffic stop on a black vehicle driving east on Camp Mohave Road with no taillights or headlights on.

Deputies made contact with the male driver, Renner, and female passenger, Saxton. Deputies say both subjects gave false names when asked for identification, and that they had their wallets stolen and were unable to provide identification.

Renner also failed to provide officers with vehicle registration and insurance information, according to the MCSO report.

Deputies detained Renner, and he allegedly began to resist arrest and attempted to turn around on the officer. Both subjects were detained and additional officers arrived on scene.

During a pat search, deputies reported they located two grams of heroin and a scale on Renner.

A K-9 unit was deployed and purportedly gave a positive alert to the handler for drugs inside the vehicle. A search revealed a 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat, four grams of methamphetamine, syringes, and drug paraphernalia.

A records check also revealed an active warrant and a prior felony charge on Renner. Deputies say Saxton admitted her identity to deputies and a records check revealed an active warrant.

Elmer Thomas Renner was arrested for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, a misdemeanor for fault to admit carrying a deadly weapon and two active arrest warrants.

Julian Marie Saxton was arrested for two counts of dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession and an active arrest warrant.

Both were booked into Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office