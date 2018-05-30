School may be out, but food is still in with summer program

KINGMAN – School is out and that means the children are home. Most families are lucky to have enough food provided for them at home, but sometimes may come up a bit short. The Summer Food Service Program is providing free meals to families around town.

SFSP is a program to ensure that low-income children continue to have something to eat while they are out of school.

“This (program) is available for anybody from 0 to 18 years of age and not necessarily just students,” said Alexander Mayo, Kingman Unified School District director of food services.

Children and families can get breakfast and lunch. Children under the age of 18 eat for free and adults pay $3.75.

Breakfast will be served at various locations including La Senita Elementary, Black Mountain Middle School, and Mt. Tipton.

Breakfast is served Monday through Thursday from 7:20-8 a.m. through June 7 at Black Mountain in Golden Valley, and 8:20-9 a.m. until June 14 at Mt. Tipton in Dolan Springs.

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday 7:30-8:15 a.m. through June 8 at La Senita Elementary.

Lunch will be served at Black Mountain, Cerbat Elementary, The CLUB for YOUth, Kingman Middle, Mt. Tipton, Palo Christi, and La Senita Elementary.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11-11:45 a.m. until June 7 at Black Mountain in Golden Valley; 11:15-11:45 a.m. until July 3 at Cerbat Elementary; noon-12:30 p.m. through July 19 at The CLUB for YOUth; 11:30 a.m. to noon until July 3 at Kingman Middle; 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until June 14 at Mt. Tipton; and 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 4-July 19 at Palo Christi.

Monday through Friday lunch will be served from 11-11:45 a.m. until June 8 at Le Senita Elementary.

All sites will be closed on July 4-5. For any questions regarding the program, call 928-753-6109 ext. 2304.