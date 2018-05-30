‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ great show for the family

KINGMAN – Being the only woman in a house full of seven rowdy and unmannered men can be tough, especially if you’re married to one of them. Having to do their laundry, cook and clean up after them is all in a days work. Now having to teach them how to dance, have simple table manners and teaching them how to “woo” a lady is the next task.

All of this happens in the play “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” which takes place in the 1800s in the frontier of Oregon. The play is put on by Beale Street Theater and runs today through Saturday.

The play opens with Adam Pontipee, a grizzled woodsman, who strolls into town looking for a woman to help clean up after his brothers, cook for them and help control them. He stumbles across, Milly, a sassy young cook. Adam realizes she is the one that can help him maintain his brothers. He offers to marry her and so she does.

They arrive to the house where she meets the six brothers, Benjamin, Caleb, Daniel, Ephraim, Frank, and Gideon. Milly was unaware about the other six brothers living in the house prior to marrying Adam. She then realized she is wanted to do housework but she won’t give up.

The show is directed by Krystal Dooley and produced by Kristine Michelson. Michelson is also the executive director for the Kingman Center for the Arts.

“The play is a little outdated, but as it goes along it gets more and more fun,” Michelson said.

It took eight weeks for the cast and crew to prepare for the big production. There were over 70 people who auditioned for the play, but close to 35 people were casted. Some of the actors or actresses are from Bullhead City and Laughlin, Nevada.

The music and script were provided by Music Theater International, and they only rent out its materials for eight weeks.

“We have to hit the ground running,” Michelson said.

The music performed during the play is provided by the Mohave County Community Symphony.

Michelson said the proceeds will go to the renovation of the Beale Street Theater at Third and Beale streets.

“Having our own venue would be wonderful,” she said.

The theater has currently raised $40,000, but still needs a big chunk of money to hire a contractor to get the renovation started.

The show is full of comedic scenes, dancing numbers, singing, with some flips and tricks. Actors and actresses put on a great performance that really takes you into the lives and personalities of each character.

Throughout the play you’ll notice the brothers’ individual characters grow into mature adults, especially the youngest brother, Gideon, who stands up to his older brother Adam and speaks up for what he believes in.

The two hour, 30 minute play is perfect for the entire family. Tickets are $5 for children and $12 for adults.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and there is a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday at Kingman High School auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com or at The Gallery, 208 E. Beale Street. For more information, call 385-319-5238.