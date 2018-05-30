State, county candidates ready for campaign season

KINGMAN – Rep. Regina Cobb is officially running for re-election in Mohave County, turning in just under 900 signatures at the Secretary of State Office Wednesday in Phoenix, well above the required number.

May 30 was the last day for candidates to file petitions for the upcoming 2018 elections.

“We have kind of a crowded race, but that’s OK. It brings out the best of everybody,” Cobb said. She’s up against Republican incumbent Paul Mosley and challenger Leo Biasiucci, both of Lake Havasu City, and challenger Jennifer Jones-Esposito of Kingman.

The filing process was different this year in that candidates needed an appointment with the Secretary of State to avoid the last-minute rush, Cobb said. She had everything completed on the Secretary’s website portal ahead of time.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan reported that Biasiucci submitted 1,005 signatures, Cobb 875, Mosley 745, and Jones 660. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, turned in 763 signatures. The minimum required signatures for Republican candidates in Legislative District 5 is 529, and 354 for Democrats.

The filing process took five to six hours when Reagan first ran for office. Signatures were hand-counted, but are now scanned by “smart” scanners that recognize blank lines, she said.

“The candidate is there 20 minutes. It’s amazing,” Reagan said.

Representing LD5 from Kingman, Cobb feels she’s accomplished a lot in the last four years, especially the last two years, including reinstatement of hospital funding, Highway User Revenue Fund and funding for water studies.

“I think I’ve kind of proven myself over four years and what I can do, especially for our district,” she said. “The fact that I’ve been there four years and took on increased responsibility with the budget.”

Democrat J’aime Morgaine, making her first run for state senator, said it was exciting to watch her petition and picture being scanned at the Secretary of State Office when she filed on May 23. She turned in 538 signatures, almost 200 more than required.

“Everyone applauds, even rival candidates, and it’s a moment of pure joy and relief,” Morgaine said.

She’s taking a break to prepare for the next phase, and will hit the campaign trail in June filled with “enthusiasm and commitment” to meeting and talking with as many constituents as possible, she said.

Candidates who have filed with Mohave County Election Department for the Aug. 28 primary election are:

Board of Supervisors (District 5): Ron Gould, Republican; and Lois Wakimoto, Republican.

Clerk of Superior Court: Virlynn Tinnell, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 1): Charles Gurtler, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 2): Derek Carlisle, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 3): Steven Moss, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 4): Lee Jantzen, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 6): Doug Camacho, Republican; Virginia Crews, Republican; and Lenore Knudtson, Republican.

Superior Court (Division 7): Rick Lambert, Republican.

Justice of the Peace (Cerbat): John Taylor, Republican.

Justice of the Peace (Kingman): Dave Huerta, Republican.

Justice of the Peace (Lake Havasu): Jill Davis Wachtel, Republican.

Justice of the Peace (North Canyon): Barbara Brown, Republican.,

Constable (Bullhead City): Michael Hamilton, Republican.

Constable (Kingman): Mike Cobb, Republican.

Constable (Cerbat): Ray Cullison, Republican.

Constable (Lake Havasu): Joe Archie, Republican; Bob Lydon, Republican; Martin Standsberry, Republican; and Robert Starkey, Republican.

Constable (North Canyon): Michael Hoggard, Republican.