Teen missing from Las Vegas; may be in Laughlin

LAS VEGAS – The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help to locate Molly Reyes, 15. She went missing from Las Vegas May 18 when she was last seen at a local park for dance practice.

Las Vegas Metro has developed information that Molly may be in Laughlin, Nevada.

She is a female Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 6 inches in height and weighs about 145 pounds.

If anyone has seen Molly or has information on her disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

Information provided by The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children