Arizona candidates for Senate, Congress, submit petitions

KINGMAN – Arizona has no shortage of senatorial and congressional candidates for the primary election Aug. 28, giving constituents numerous options for their representation at the federal level.

The following candidates submitted their nomination petitions with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office by deadline at the end of the day May 30.

Candidates for U.S. Senate

Republican candidate Dr. Kelli Ward turned in her nomination petition with about 12,000 signatures, well more than the 2,000 required for senate candidates. Ward graduated from Duke University and later West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and A.T. Still University. Ward opened a private practice, Lakeview Family Healthcare, with her mother, and continued in her profession working in Lake Havasu City and Kingman emergency departments upon selling her practice. She was a member of the Arizona State Senate from 2013 to 2015.

Republican candidate Congresswoman Martha McSally submitted nearly 14,000 signatures, and is a retired Colonel and veteran of the Air Force. She currently represents Arizona’s Second Congressional District in the House of Representatives. McSally serves on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, and is chair of the Border and Maritime Subcommittee.

Joe Arpaio, Republican candidate and former Maricopa County sheriff, submitted more than 11,000 signatures. According to his candidate website, Arpaio served in the Army from 1950 to 1953, and has had a long career in law enforcement that includes heading the DEA in foreign countries. While in Kingman earlier in May, “America’s Toughest Sheriff” said he’s running for a Senate seat to defend the president and protect the Second Amendment.

Democratic candidate Deedra Abboud submitted more than 8,000 signatures in her bid for a Senate seat. She is a civil rights activist and an immigration attorney who has resided in Arizona for 20 years. According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, “Achieving liberty and justice for all, all the way to Washington,” is her campaign goal.

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, Democratic candidate, submitted more than 10,000 signatures and says she wants to do more for her country. If elected, Sinema plans to help veterans to receive their benefits, focus on access to affordable health care, and create well-paying jobs. She believes that the problems facing the country can be tackled if people work together and put country ahead of party and politics.

Libertarian candidate Doug Marks submitted more than 5,000 signatures, and says he doesn’t have political baggage that would influence his legislative decisions. He is running to bring accountability to Washington, with an emphasis on defending the Constitution. His opinion is that the federal government has become too large, and believes in a small, efficient government.

Eve Reyes-Aguirre is seeking a senate seat by way of the Green Party, and submitted more than 1,400 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office. A grassroots organizer within the community, she is an advocate for indigenous women and girls, rights of indigenous people, the environment, and human, migrant and water rights.



Candidates for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District

Republican Paul Gosar is the current representative from Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, and is serving in his fourth term. He submitted about 3,000 signatures, and is focused on advocating for the interests of Arizonans. He has worked to repeal “burdensome” regulations, promote economic growth, cut federal spending and keep Washington accountable. Gosar is chairman of the Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

Dr. David Brill, Democratic candidate, submitted about 2,000 signatures and believes Congress should move past polarity and paralysis. He is running out of frustration with current district representation, congressional gridlock and a lack of communication between the aisles. Brill was the head of primary care at the Veterans Administration for 10 years, and has experience in the private sector that include being a corporate medical officer for a Fortune 500 company, and an entrepreneurial founder of three small businesses in the heath-services industry. If elected, he hopes to represent all voters within the district.

Democratic candidate Delina DiSanto submitted about 1,700 signatures. She has 10 years of experience as a financial director for hospitals and is also a registered nurse. DiSanto says she will be a leader on health care, and wants to address congressional actions on AVA, tax cuts for corporations, gun control, actions against women’s rights, and civil rights.

Yavapai County Green Party candidate Haryaksha Gregor Knauer submitted more than 400 signatures, and has been a member of the Green Party since 1992. He is currently employed as a trimmer at a medical marijuana grow facility. He is seeking a congressional seat on the basis of the four pillars of the Green Party: environmental wisdom, social and economic justice, nonviolence, and grassroots democracy.

Information provided by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office and candidate websites.