Horoscopes | May 31, 2018

Birthdays: Colin Farrell, 42; Brooke Shields, 53; Tom Berenger, 69; Clint Eastwood, 88.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s up to you to bring about change or to make things happen. Figure out a logical plan and take physical action.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make choices based on your needs. Refuse to let what others do or how others react change your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can talk your way in or out of any situation, but remember to be truthful or someone will call your bluff. Travel, business meetings, pursuing information and socializing are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Rely on your insight and intuition to guide you in matters. It’s important to understand what others want before you make a decision to bring about change.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Before making a change, you should consider your motives and how your choices will affect others. Focus on how you can make a positive difference in your community.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The less time you spend trying to persuade others to do things your way, the less likely it is you will gain support. Take physical action, and do whatever it takes to put your plans in motion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look out for your interests. Speak up and refuse to let anyone take you out of your comfort zone by making unrealistic demands or toying with your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting together with people who share your beliefs will help you understand your strengths and weaknesses. Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The past can keep you from making a terrible mistake. Don’t let gullibility or fond memories cause you to give in to someone looking for a handout.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get serious about life, love and how best to use your attributes to your advantage. Physical improvements, romantic gestures and commitments are favored.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes at home that will benefit you as well as those you live with. Discuss your plans and delegate jobs.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll face opposition if you are reluctant to fulfill your duties. It’s OK to be different, but first you have to take care of business.