More work on Sycamore Avenue next week

KINGMAN – Sycamore Avenue storm drain and street improvements are ongoing and will continue starting at 6 a.m. Monday with work expected to last for five days.

According to a City of Kingman press release, Western Avenue will be closed at Sycamore Avenue as improvements are completed by Desert Construction. The segment of Sycamore Avenue from Hotel Way to Western Avenue will remain closed to traffic.

Mohave Mental Health, Kingman Regional Medical Center speech and hearing specialists, Arizona Desert Dermatology and Dr. M.A. Paracha can be accessed from Airway Avenue and Hotel Way, and Sycamore Avenue from Stockton Hill Road. Sutton Funeral Home can be accessed via Western Avenue.

Businesses at the project limits will remain open but delays may occur because of the work. Questions can be directed to City Engineering at 928-753-8122 or at eng@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman