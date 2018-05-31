Two Council-hopefuls submit petitions, three seats vacant

KINGMAN – Wednesday was the deadline for those wishing to get on the ballots this year for mayor and City Council, and the surprise is only two residents turned in petitions for City Council with three seats available. The seats of Vice Mayor Jen Miles, Councilman Stuart Yocum and Councilwoman Vickie Kress are open.

The candidates for mayor and Council are as follows:

Mayoral candidates

Monica Gates: Monica Gates is the current Mayor of Kingman and a partner in Mike Gates Construction. Gates has been a resident of Kingman for nearly 30 years and has two university-aged children. She served on Council from 2000 to 2004, when she was elected mayor for a two-year term. Gates has served two terms as board president of the Arizona Youth Partnership and the past five years have seen her serve on two Foster Care Review Boards. She is currently serving on the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) Executive Committee and the WACOG Area Agency on Aging.

Jen Miles: Jen Miles has resided in Kingman for 20 years and is the current vice mayor, in addition to having been a member of City Council for five years. Her employment in Kingman has included Mohave Community College, where she was vice president of applied sciences, and she worked for Mohave County advancing workforce and economic development programs. Miles currently serves on the Mohave and La Paz Workforce Investment Board and is also a member of Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association. In 2013, she received the award for Women Making History in Public Service in Kingman.

Council candidates

SueAnn Mello Keener: SueAnn Mello Keener has been active within the Kingman community since her high school years as a cheerleader and flag girl at Kingman High School, from which she graduated in 1986. She is currently the president of the Kingman Republican Women’s Club and has served as an ambassador for the Kingman Chamber of Commerce in addition to advocating, collecting and donating to the Kingman Food Bank and Coyote Youth Programs on a regular basis.

While group coordinator for Housing America, she taught home buyer education classes and provided credit counseling. For more than three years, Keener has been the executive assistant to the Mohave County Treasurer.

Ryan Dooley: Ryan Dooley said he is running for Council because he believes Kingman has much potential, and that there are challenges needing addressed like attracting good-paying jobs and increasing the quality of life. Dooley holds a degree in speech communication from the University of Utah and a law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law. He has lived in Mohave County since 2011 and joined the county attorney’s office in 2015. He said in an email that he volunteers with Kingman Center for the Arts because the arts are an important aspect of his life.

City staff is working on what the City will do about the vacant seat. More details will be reported when the City releases additional information.

No additional information was available when the Daily Miner went to press.