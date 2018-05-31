Virginia Statler has reached 100 years old, and her family is still counting

She is a woman of colors, though she prefers purple and red. Her leather skirts, knitted Angora wool sweaters and matching cowboy boots would show off greens and reds, purples, blues, and every color in between.

Everything about Virginia Mary Statler radiates color.

Statler turned 100 years old Thursday.

Born in Kansas in 1918, Statler moved to Kingman in 1928 to be with her mother, Lena Ussery Hickman. Statler went to school in the Little Red Schoolhouse here in Kingman, before she left in 1932 to finish her schooling in Prescott. She moved back in the early 1950s and purchased JHJ Ranch in Golden Valley, where she lived until 1959.

“All these years, I was just a housewife,” Statler told James Miller during an interview in 1980.

Statler was the Republican County Chariman for five years, during which time she went to the National Republican Convention in Florida in 1964.

During the years she served, Statler said she would spend three days of the week in Phoenix with the representatives at the legislature.

“At that time, it was quite a joke in that the Republican Party of the county met in a phone booth, because it was so small,” Statler said.

Statler was also a prominent member of the Mohave County Cowbelles, where she served as president and vice president for a number of years.

Statler told Miller she remembers when there was nothing built on the Hilltop. It was a safety zone during a fire that broke out when she was a girl. And downtown is nothing like what it used to.

“The theater was on the corner and the local soda fountain, where every Saturday we were able to go to the theater and have an ice cream soda afterward,” she said.

In 2002, Statler was awarded the Women Making History award for Business, as she owned and operated Virginia’s Trading Post. She specialized in selling Native American jewelry.

“I made the acquaintance of a lady who was the mother of the oldest trades in the Gallup area. I purchased jewelry from her,” Statler said.

As she reaches the age of 100, Statler has accomplished plenty for any woman born in that era.

She is the matriarch of five living generations, including her daughter Joan McCall and her granddaughter Gina Sparks. McCall held Statler’s hand at Cerbat Guest Home Tuesday and spoke of her mother with a smile.

“She’s just always been a strong woman,” McCall said smiling toward her mother.

Sparks said Statler has always been healthy. She always took care of herself, watched what she ate, and was always doing something with her hands, Sparks said.

“She has never been a lazy person,” Sparks said.

Kingman Regional Medical Center Hospice honored Statler Wednesday by bringing her flowers, cookies and an official centenarian certificate signed by Gov. Doug Ducey. Today, the family plans on eating cake and ice cream and having a small gathering with her to celebrate her monumental achievement.

Sparks said Statler has always had distinctive tastes, from her multiple leather skirts in a variety of colors, to the purple bathroom in her house, to the Chinese decor at her home between Ricca and Mullen drives. Statler has always known what she liked, and she has always liked color.

“She has always been a good person,” Sparks said. “She helped people who needed it. And she could shoot with the best of them.”

The James Miller interview with Virginia Statler was provided by the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.