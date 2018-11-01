AG warns of ‘hostage loads’ when you’re moving

KINGMAN – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to beware of unscrupulous moving companies.

When moving household goods, some movers will quote you one price before loading your possessions onto the moving truck and, once loaded, the mover will demand additional payment to complete the move and return your possessions. “Hostage loads” are illegal under Arizona law. If a moving company demands more money before unloading your goods, contact law enforcement immediately.

Some warning signs that this could happen are: you’re provided a lowball quote that is significantly cheaper than other companies; the company refuses to give a total estimated price in writing prior to beginning the move; a contract is not provided prior to loading possessions onto the moving truck; the company has negative or no online reviews on sites such as the Better Business Bureau, Yelp, or Google.

Here are ways to protect yourself when planning a move: research moving companies before hiring one; online reviews can be helpful, as well as suggestions from friends, neighbors, and relatives; obtain a written estimate about the cost of the move and make sure that it includes all charges; carefully read the contract and any other documents before signing them; do not sign a contract if you do not agree with or understand a term; request a copy of all signed documents, and keep them in a safe place that is accessible during the move; be present and available to supervise your entire move; if possible, move all valuable goods yourself; do not leave valuables out during a move; call law enforcement or the Department of Public Safety if the mover demands more upon delivery than what was agreed upon and owed.

Information provided by Office of the Arizona Attorney General Community Outreach & Education