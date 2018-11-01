Día de los Muertos: It is not Mexican Halloween

Familia.

In Mexico, family is a sacred bond. So sacred that people in Mexico celebrate their loved ones while living and dead. On a day like Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) families all over Mexico will honor their loved ones who have passed from the living.

Día de los Muertos is not “Mexican Halloween.” It’s a day to honor your loved ones who have passed with food, altars and family.

Students in the Hispanic Student Union at Lee Williams High School have learned about the holiday from their Spanish teacher, Starlene Hill. Many of them who grew up in a Mexican household have learned a few things from their own families.

Hill said it’s one of her favorite subjects to teach and her students really get into the subject.

“It’s something that everyone should embrace,” Hill said. “It gives you a different view of death and gives you a chance to laugh and talk about your loved ones that have passed.”

Brenda Avelar, a senior at LWHS, said her family is from the state of Zacatecas, and this is the first year she is celebrating the holiday.

“Día de los Muertos to me is a day to remember your past loved ones, and to bring them back and enjoy them for another day,” Avelar said.

Cameron Thornton, a sophomore at LWHS, said one of her favorite things she learned about the holiday is the altar.

The altar, or ofrenda, is a private cemetery people build in their homes to remember and respectfully honor those who have passed. Marigold petals are scattered from the cemetery to the altar to guide the dead to their family.

“It’s a nice way of putting your family together even though they are not here,” Thornton said.

Families with altars put pictures of family members who have passed away and honor them with their favorite foods. But other offerings that are traditional to the holiday are Pan de Muerto (bread of the dead), which represents the circle of life and is often decorated with skulls and bones, and sugar skulls.

“I feel like it’s a good way to enjoy and see the way people remember their loved ones,” Avelar said about the altar.

Zoe Jeter, a junior at LWHS, and Thornton have learned much about the holiday.

“I’ve learned that they celebrate death, they’re not afraid of it and they embrace it,” Jeter said.

Thornton said this holiday means she can celebrate her loved one’s lives and what they lived for.

People who don’t normally celebrate the holiday may see it as a “Mexican Halloween” and another reason to be spooky, but it’s not. It’s a day to celebrate family.

“It’s more about family and love. Even though they’re not here, they’re still in your heart,” Thornton said.

Ariana Ely, a senior, said the holiday is more about remembrance and that’s something people could learn more about.

“It’s a time to remember everyone who has passed,” she said.

Día de los Muertos is a day to talk about family that has passed and keep their memories alive with those who are living.

“You can see how far your family has come and where it started,” Thornton said.