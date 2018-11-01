Dinner and debate with Council candidates

KINGMAN – The general election that will determine the makeup of the Kingman City Council is Tuesday, which leaves just a few more days for voters to learn about their candidates.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 1791 Sycamore Ave., will hold a meet and greet followed by a dinner and debate on Friday. The meet and greet starts at 4 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m. However, due to the work schedules of the candidates, it’s likely many won’t arrive until after 5 p.m.

Candidates will then participate in a debate at 6:30 p.m. So far, Council candidates Scott Holtry, Jeff Adams, Deana Nelson, Stuart Yocum and Tanya Jordan have confirmed they will be in attendance.

The cost for the buffet-style dinner is $40 and all proceeds will go to KUSD elementary schools.

The public is encouraged to attend even if they don’t wish to dine. Tickets can be purchased at the Hampton Inn & Suites in advance or at the door. However, seating is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.