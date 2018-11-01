The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Dinner and debate with Council candidates

City Council candidate Harley Pettit says he is advocating for ‘no’ votes on the Home Rule Option for the first time this election cycle. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: November 1, 2018 4:35 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The general election that will determine the makeup of the Kingman City Council is Tuesday, which leaves just a few more days for voters to learn about their candidates.

    Hampton Inn & Suites, 1791 Sycamore Ave., will hold a meet and greet followed by a dinner and debate on Friday. The meet and greet starts at 4 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m. However, due to the work schedules of the candidates, it’s likely many won’t arrive until after 5 p.m.

    Candidates will then participate in a debate at 6:30 p.m. So far, Council candidates Scott Holtry, Jeff Adams, Deana Nelson, Stuart Yocum and Tanya Jordan have confirmed they will be in attendance.

    The cost for the buffet-style dinner is $40 and all proceeds will go to KUSD elementary schools.

    The public is encouraged to attend even if they don’t wish to dine. Tickets can be purchased at the Hampton Inn & Suites in advance or at the door. However, seating is limited and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

