Horoscopes | November 2, 2018

Birthdays: Marisol Nichols, 45; David Schwimmer, 52; k.d. lang, 57; Stefanie Powers, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes will require thought and planning. Time will end up saving you money if you are patient enough to wait for a better deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go through proper channels to ensure you get things right the first time. What you gain will make a difference to the way you live, work and how others treat you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider the consequences if you make a mistake, and investigate the possibilities. It’s best to be sure before you decide to join in the conversation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Engage in events or activities that offer something new and exciting. Getting involved in the creative process of pulling things together and being a part of something that excites you will give you something to look forward to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the good in everyone, but don’t be too generous trying to buy friendship. Look within and aim for personal growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a point of addressing issues that are bothering you before they escalate into something unmanageable. You may discover those you have grievances with have problems with you as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Hard work will pay off, and trying to get others to do the work for you will not bring good results. Choose to cut costs, not incur them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let the past hold you back. You have plenty to offer, so stop wasting your time on someone or something that isn’t worth your while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will mislead you intentionally. An emotional situation will get blown out of proportion, leaving you confused and disillusioned about someone you thought you could trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to plan out your schedule to ensure you get the most out of whatever comes your way. A financial deal, joint venture or personal improvement can be made with confidence as long as you stick to a set budget.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear the way for better days. Make personal changes that will boost your confidence and encourage you to trust and believe in yourself and your abilities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be too quick to share your feelings with someone who opens up to you. Be a good listener.