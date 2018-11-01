Kingman Photo | Pondering the Next Move

The Lee Williams High School chess team traveled to Tuba City over the weekend for the Region I Individual Qualifier. Josh Taflan placed fourth with a record of 4-1, while Blake Martinez took fifth after going 4-1, and Seth Davis was ninth at 4-1.

The top 12 players from Region I are invited to play in the State Individual Chess Championships on Nov. 16 at Corona Del Sol High School in Tempe. The Vols travel to the State Team Chess Championships this weekend at Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson.