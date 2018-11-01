Pair running for board of Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1

Sue Wilkin and Gerald (Jerry) Lucero are running for the two positions open within the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1 Board of Directors.

Wilkin is a 25-year resident of Valle Vista, was elected to its board of directors, serving 4 1/2 years as board secretary and board president in her fifth term on the board. She also served as liaison to the fire district for Valle Vista. Wilkin founded the Firefighters Support Group, a support group for the Firefighters Scholarship Fund at Mohave Community College. Wilkin has over 20 years of experience serving in the medical field, including medical office management. She has also been a licensed realtor in the state of Arizona for 24 years.

Gerald (Jerry) Lucero was employed with the Valle Vista Fire Department for 25 years where he became battalion chief, trained emergency medical technician, Arizona Certified Firefighter and CPR Instructor. Jerry has worked with the Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Truxton Canyon agency in Valentine. He was responsible for budget and finance, personnel management, property and supply procurement Individual Indian Monies (IIM), property management and provided administrative support to all ranches with the agency.



Jim Bailey, Mike Collins and Eric Berg are all under investigation for misuse of office as board members.

They care so little about the board, they recently appointed someone as director, who had never attended a board meeting until the night he was appointed to the board.

With the experience and knowledge of Wilkin and Lucero, they will strive to provide guidance, employee support, financial responsibility, raise employee morale, keep vehicles and equipment in a safe and operational condition, fill vacant positions, and work toward the goal of opening stations that are presently closed.

Additionally, Wilkin and Lucero have attended every possible board of directors meeting over the past 12 years.

Your support and vote will be greatly appreciated on Nov. 6.

Gerald (Jerry) Lucero



Sue Wilkin

Valle Vista residents