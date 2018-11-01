Understanding, connecting with different cultures

KINGMAN – Tarek Mounib, creator and producer of “Free Trip to Egypt,” said he got the idea for the film aimed at looking beyond our differences and connecting on a human level after witnessing political polarization on the news and the development of a sense of fear for the unknown or misunderstood.

“I had this idea: instead of believing that all Americans are scared of us, why not just reach out and do something kind and try to connect and see what happens,” Mounib said.

Mounib, a Muslim, was born in Canada to Egyptian parents. He now lives in Switzerland and runs various businesses, but his most recent focus has been on “Free Trip to Egypt.”

The film features Mounib interacting with Americans concerned about an “Islamic threat.” For their own edification, he then offers them a free trip to Egypt to gain a better understanding of what, or who, it is they fear.

“Instead of running away, let’s face them in kindness and see what connections arise,” Mounib said.

The film won’t be released to the rest of the world until early next year. However, the community will have the chance to view a pre-screening of “Free Trip to Egypt” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Williams High School auditorium, 400 Grandview Ave. It is free and open to the public, but those interested in attending should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-pre-screening-of-free-trip-to-egypt-kingman-az-tickets-51471525719.

So why is Mounib affording Kingman the chance to view his film?

It comes back to Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who is America?” Showtime episode that featured a segment on Kingman where paid, focus-group participants took part in a fake town hall meeting about a proposed “brand new, state-of-the-art mosque” in Kingman. Reactions were, to say the least, less than flattering to the City.

Mounib said he had “a bit of a mixed reaction” while watching the segment. Although, Mounib noted he wasn’t offended or scared by what was said because he felt the audience was bated.

“I didn’t really believe the people meant what they were saying, I thought they were provoked,” he said. “And that’s exactly why I’m reaching out instead of running away from people like that. I want to dialogue with them and really understand. As a Muslim I actually felt bad for them. I really felt they were being tricked.”

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with the film beginning at 3 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., there will be a question-and-answer session with the filmmaker. Mounib said those who are “sick and tired of the polarization and the arguing and the bickering in the world, people who want to go beyond that and connect” are encouraged to attend.

“What we’re trying to do is beyond politics, beyond religion, beyond culture,” Mounib explained. “It’s just simply bringing people together who want to talk and exchange views.”