Legislator’s speeding case continued to Nov. 15

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A pre-trial hearing in the speeding case against State Rep. Paul Mosley, R-Lake Havasu City, has been continued.

Mosley’s hearing had been set for Oct. 18 in Parker Justice Court. It has been rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15.

Mosley’s attorney, David H. Stringer, filed a motion to continue the Oct. 18 hearing on Oct. 13. He said they had filed discovery requests from the County Attorney’s office, but it would take time to fill them. He said the two sides were also in the process of negotiating a resolution to the case without a trial, and more time was needed for that. He added that the Cochise County Attorney’s office did not object to the continuance.

“The parties agree that it is in the interest of justice and conservation of judicial resources that the pretrial hearing in this matter be continued,” Stringer said in his motion.

Prosecution of this case was turned over to Cochise County to avoid a possible conflict of interest for the La Paz County Attorney’s office. Mosley represents La Paz County, in addition to Mohave County in the Legislature.

Mosley is charged with one count of excessive speed, a Class 3 misdemeanor. He faces up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $500.

In late March, Mosley was pulled over north of Parker on State Route 95 for allegedly traveling at 97 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. On video recorded from the body cam of La Paz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Maya, Mosley boasts of driving at 120 to 140 mph on Interstate 10. He also said he could not be cited because of legislative immunity.

The video was made available to a local website, Parker Live, and soon went viral. The story received attention across the state, the nation and the world.

According to the Arizona Constitution, lawmakers “shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace, and they shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature, nor for fifteen days next before the commencement of each session.”

The video caused an uproar, with many calling this an abuse of legislative immunity. In published reports, House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said he was disturbed by the video, saying nothing short of an emergency could justify that speeding.

Mosley apologized for his actions at a “Meet the Candidates” event in Lake Havasu City in August. He lost his bid for re-election in the Republican Primary held Aug. 28.

Mosley was scheduled for a court appearance Sept. 5, but he did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Although a summons was mailed to Mosley by certified mail, it appears he did not receive it. Mosley turned himself in to the Parker Justice Court Sept. 13 and was released.

In late July, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order stating that legislators could be cited if their bad driving went beyond simple speeding.