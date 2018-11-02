Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 2, 2018

Benjamin Clark Dann

DOB: 08/02/1995 White Male 6-0 170 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 4 Felony; burglary 3rd degree, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 11/01/2018

Misty Lynn Wentz

DOB: 07/31/1993 White Female 5-5 160 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 10/31/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Ryan Lee Beckman

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 01/29/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018

Cody Jon Connella

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation times 2, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 10/17/2018

John Scott Doyle

Offense: Aggravated DUI- license suspended/revoked for DUI, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/02/2018 Capture: 09/28/2018

Destiny Rose Russell

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree -residential/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 10/03/2018 Capture: 10/24/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department