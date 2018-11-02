So called experts really aren’t

While watching the world news tonight, I thought about all the changes in the media over the past 50 years.

It seems that each and every story now has the personal opinion of whomever is telling the story mixed in. What I mean to say is that it is no longer just the reporting of news, but instead is filled with personal opinions of those reporting it.

I understand that we have many news channels available to us now, and perhaps that is the problem. Like all other "television" shows, the news programs are competing for the highest number of viewers. Back in the day, they just reported the news. But then, television also shut down about 11 p.m. Yes, I mean channels went off the air.

It is not unusual to watch a reporter standing in what looks like the hurricane of the century, only to find out that it was greatly exaggerated. Hence, the people casually walking by in the background. It is all about the drama these days. Reporting the facts, is no longer the issue it seems.

It is more like, "What can we show the people that will keep them watching our station?" I don't like the phrase "fake news," but I think we all have to admit that just MAYBE some of it is only partially true.

It is not unusual to watch as the newscaster reaches out to other folks who will give their opinions of what they have just reported. It is unlikely they would continue to ask for their opinions if they were not going to agree with the broadcaster.

I clearly remember during the last presidential election, there were many round table discussions. They often included what were called "political analysts." These folks were predicting the results from each and every state. They were somehow supposed to be smarter than the rest of us and able to predict the election results.

Well, after listening to the geniuses, they all blew it in the end. I remember wondering just what line of work they would be going into next. A lot like the promoting of new drugs, these expert opinions appear to be very important.

I’m not saying that there are people out there who would like to change our mind on everything from immigration to which side we should be voting for. Like sheep, many people do not question the television news, nor do they believe what they read on social media just might NOT be accurate. No matter which side of the isle you are on, you just can't allow yourself to get caught up in the crossfire. We all need to do our homework. No matter what your personal opinion is, do not let the powers that be make decisions for you.

I find it a little odd that new voters, those just coming of age, will be focused on the same issues as the rest of us. I was told by TELEVISION that the POLLS taken had shown the two most important issues to be Medicare and immigration. I find it a little hard to believe that 18 year olds give a rats behind about Medicare at this point. It must have been one of those "analysts" that told me that.

In any case, stand behind your own personal beliefs and vote the same way. Even if it becomes just voting for the ones you dislike the least. Just my opinion, of course.